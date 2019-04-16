Lavene E. Good, 94, a resident of Owings, MD, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Burnett Calvert Hospice House in Prince Frederick, MD.

She was born on July 11, 1924 in Palmyra, PA and was the daughter of Albert & Frances Earman.

Lavene graduated from Hershey High School and attended nurse’s training at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, VA.

She was a lover of sacred music, an organist, pianist, and vocalist. She worked in a variety of settings, including Woodward and Lothrup and the Office of the State of Texas in Washington, DC. She was the ultimate organizer. She loved Calvert County and Grace Brethren Church. She was a woman of faith and prayer.

November 11, 1947, Lavene married Austin W. Good and in 2018 they celebrated 71 years of marriage.

Surviving are husband, Austin W. Good, son Michael S. Good (Sun) of Lothian, MD, daughter Susan Stanhope (Bob) of Patterson, NY, granddaughter Renee Browne (Adam) of Patterson, NY, great-granddaughters Aliyah and Skyler Browne, nieces Linda Consalvi (Al) of Arcadia, CA and Anne Marie Wallace (Ron) of Plaino, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Stanley Earman, and sister-in-law Mary Earman.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice, Calvert Library in Owings, or the Gideon’s International.

The family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm.

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, friends and family are invited to a visitation at 10:00 am at Grace Brethren Church in Owings, MD with Funeral Services starting at 11:00 am.