Board of Charles County Commissioners Recognize Volunteer Top Responders

This past week was “National Volunteer Week” and to honor our volunteer fire and EMS members the Charles County Commissioners offered a proclamation and individual “certificates of appreciation” to our “top responders” for both fire and EMS.

Pictured are the 1st Place Responders from each station receiving their certificates and the presentation of the proclamation from Commissioner Stewart to CCVFA President Bowie and CCAEMS President Yates.

We continue to thank our volunteers who give so much of their time for their community, on the scene, in training, or at meetings each and every day.

