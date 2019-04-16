STS Bus Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident in Leonardtown

April 16, 2019

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at approximately 12:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Budds Creek Road in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find an STS Bus and a pick-up truck involved in a t-bone style collision.

Firefighters on scene requested an additional ambulance to the scene. An unknown number of patients were evaluated on the scene. Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

