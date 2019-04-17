Intoxicated Hughesville Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Solomons

On April 10, 2019, Deputy Sturdivant, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Southern Branch Library located in Solomons for a check welfare.

It was learned that the suspect had been drinking heavily and stated he fell and injured his face. An attempt to locate the subject was conducted in the area with negative results.

Several hours later, Deputy Sturdivant was dispatched to the area of Solomons Urgent Care in Solomons for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, Deputy Sturdivant made contact with the same suspect from the previous call, Gary Scott Arbaugh Jr., 36, of Hughesville, and placed him into handcuffs.

While speaking to Arbaugh, Deputy Sturdivant could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. Arbaugh Jr. was treated at the hospital for his injuries then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication, Intoxicated Endangerment, and Possession of an Open Container in Public.

