Intoxicated Hughesville Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Solomons

April 17, 2019
On April 10, 2019, Deputy Sturdivant, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Southern Branch Library located in Solomons for a check welfare.

It was learned that the suspect had been drinking heavily and stated he fell and injured his face. An attempt to locate the subject was conducted in the area with negative results.

Several hours later, Deputy Sturdivant was dispatched to the area of Solomons Urgent Care in Solomons for the report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, Deputy Sturdivant made contact with the same suspect from the previous call, Gary Scott Arbaugh Jr., 36, of Hughesville, and placed him into handcuffs.

While speaking to Arbaugh, Deputy Sturdivant could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. Arbaugh Jr. was treated at the hospital for his injuries then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication, Intoxicated Endangerment, and Possession of an Open Container in Public.

7 Responses to Intoxicated Hughesville Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct in Solomons

  1. Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Well, He looks to be in good spirits despite his injuries.

  2. Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 10:43 am

    Well he looks like a happy drunk!

    • Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 12:12 pm

      Practice makes perfect.

      A total LOSER.

  3. Anonymous on April 17, 2019 at 11:00 am

    It shows you how much of a joke our judicial system is when people are laughing in their mugshot.They dont take it seriously because our JUDGES are a joke.And its not because hes drunk,look at other mugshots,they know nothing will happen to them,NO CONSEQUENCES NO JAIL.And we are WASTING OUR TAX DOLLARS ON THE POS.

  4. Localboy on April 17, 2019 at 11:36 am

    He is smiling because he’s drunk. Doesn’t care & felling no pain until the next morning.

  5. Gary G Glitter on April 17, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    This guy is and always has been a loser.

