St. Mary’s County Museum Division Announces Access Program for Low-Income Families

"Museums for All" will increase accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is pleased to announce that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the museums overseen by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum – for a minimal fee of $3 per person for the museum and the water taxi (or free admission if just visiting the museum) at St. Clement’s Island Museum and $3 per person at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to reach out to our local community, we are extremely excited to be participating in this program,” says Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Everyone, regardless of background, should have easy access to the historic treasures in our care, and Museums for All helps us accomplish this goal.”

Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country and St. Mary’s County, including Historic St. Mary’s City and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum & Visitor Center. Museums for All is part of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences to experience everything that local museums and historic sites have to offer.

For more information regarding the Museums for All program, please visit www.Museums4All.org. For more information regarding the St. Mary’s County Museum Division’s museums and historic sites, please visit www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum or www.facebook.com/1836Light, or on Twitter at @StClemIsMuseum or @PineyPtLHMuseum.