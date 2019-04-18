Thomas Levin “Lou” Clark, Jr., 95, of Deale passed away April 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 11, 1923 in Kensington, MD to Thomas Levin Sr. and Dorothy Mildred (Thomas) Clark. Tommy was raised in Kensington and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. He joined the United States Navy in December of 1942 and was discharged in 1948 after serving in World War II. After his discharge, Tommy served in the United States Navy Reserves and was called back into duty to serve in the Korean War. Tommy was employed as a carpenter and worked in his wood shop until he was 93 years old. Tommy was an outdoorsman who enjoyed wood working, guns, shooting, fishing, watching Westerns and reading.

Tommy was preceded in death by his wife Alice Lillian Clark. He is survived by his sons Jeffrey Thomas Clark and wife Lisa and David Andrew Clark and wife Erin, all of Deale and grandchildren Cody Clark of New York, NY, Lauren Clark of Virginia Beach, VA and Grace Clark of Deale. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.