Linda Susan (Richards) Shaffer, 62, of Mechanicsville, MD died on April 5, 2019. Linda was raised in Prince George’s County by the late Charles and Dorothy Richards. This is where she met her husband, John L Shaffer Jr and many life long friends. After starting her own family, she moved to St. Mary’s County where many may remember her from working at the Hallmark stores throughout Southern Maryland. Linda enjoyed her annual trips to the beach, lighthouses and collecting destination pennies from her trips. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor.

Linda is survived by her husband; daughters (Jessica and Sara); grandchildren; and many close relatives.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post #238 in Hughesville, MD on May 5, 2019 from 1-4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter, the American Humane Society or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, organizations that were near and dear to Linda’s heart.