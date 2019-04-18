Robert Joseph Morgan, 91, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on April 3, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Robert was born on July 8, 1927 in Newport, RI to the late Manuel F. Morgan and the late Mary Agnes Moitoza Morgan. Robert served in the United States Navy from May 1945 – May 1953. He also worked as an Armed Security Guard for Pepco until his retirement in 1990. He enjoyed cultivating his yard, roofing, spending time with friends and most of all family. He is remembered as a role model to all, emulating the importance of faith, family and hard work.

In addition to Robert’s parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Frank Morgan. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley Janette Morgan; daughters, Deborah Ann Kraft (Harry) of Charlotte Hall, MD and Carol Ann Morgan of Davidsonville, MD; four grandchildren, Tiffany Wilson (Joshua), Michael Burgess (Michele), Robert Kraft (Stephanie), and Morgan Burgess; three great grandchildren, Brayden Wilson, Olivia Wilson, and Jace Burgess; brothers, George Morgan of Newport, RI and Donald “Buzzy” Morgan of Waldorf, MD; sister, Marjorie Perry of Newport, RI.

Family will receive friends for Robert’s Life Celebration on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Service at 11:00 am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Kraft, Michael Burgess, Josh Wilson, David Morgan, Tommy Morgan, Denny Morgan, Donald Polk, and Michael McCullough. Serving as junior pallbearers will be Brayden Wilson, Olivia Wilson and Jace Burgess.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.