Mary Regina “MaryGina” Knepp, 58, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on April 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 1, 1960 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Roy A. Bowles, Sr. and Dorothy L. Bowles.

On December 30, 1980 MaryGina married her beloved husband, Mark Bruce Knepp in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated over 38 wonderful years of marriage. She enjoyed gardening, in which she grew beautiful flowers, and canned all the vegetables she grew. She also enjoyed watching the hummingbirds in her yard, her soap operas, taking walks along the seashore and taking photographs of the family as well as at all family gatherings. Her family was her greatest love, especially her son who she loved to spend her time with.

In addition to her beloved husband, MaryGina is also survived by her son, Joshua Shawn Knepp; her siblings, Janice L. Bowles, of Colton’s Point, Dianne E. Sparks, of Leonardtown, Rose M. Bowles (Jesse), of Hollywood, James E. Bowles, of King George, VA, Virginia A. Knott (Ralph), of Chaptico, Catherine P. Rickett (Mike), of Mechanicsville, Roy A. Bowles, Jr. (Kim), of Great Mills, and Susan R. Platt (John), of Waldorf. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph Ernest Bowles and Mary Edith Bowles, siblings, Ronald A. Bowles and Allen M. Bowles, and her parents-in-law, John Stanley Knepp and Doris May Knepp.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Rickett, Allen Rickett, John Platt, Roy Bowles, Ralph Knott, Sr. and Ralph Knott, Jr. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be her sisters, Janice L. Bowles, Dianne E. Sparks, Rose M. Bowles, Virginia A. Knott, Catherine P. Rickett, Susan R. Platt, and her nieces, Jessica L. Rickett, Emilee M. Rickett, and Angie M. Spears.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Breast Cancer Foundation, 1220 East Joppa Road, Suite 332, Baltimore, MD 21286 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Post Office Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

