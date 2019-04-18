Jason Anthony Hoover, 30 of Mechanicsville, MD left this life on the morning of April 13th, 2019 to continue his life in heaven.

He enjoyed spending time with his son, fishing and hunting and watching the races.

He loved his son more than life itself and will leave a void in the life of everyone he has touched. He will be smiling down and looking over his son till the day he is called home.

He was born December 06, 1988, in LaPlata, MD. He is the son of Douglas A. and Victoria L. Hoover of Colton’s Point, MD.

He is survived by his son Jason Anthony Hoover, Jr. his parents Doug and Vicky Hoover of Colton’s Point, MD and his brother Douglas A. Hoover, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD. His paternal grandparents Peggy and Jack Hoover of Charlotte Hall, MD and his maternal grandmother Mary Snellings of Charlotte Hall, MD. Along, with many aunts, uncle’s nephew and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather George H. Snellings, III of Charlotte Hall, MD, his uncle Craig A. Hoover of Mechanicsville, MD; his uncle Pat Anthony Snellings, of Hollywood, MD and his uncle Matthew Snellings, of Waldorf, MD.

Family will receive friends for a Memorial Gathering on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

