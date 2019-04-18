Suitland Man Arrested for Armed Robbery of Subway in Bryan’s Road

April 18, 2019
Emanuel Ramone Mansfield, 35, of Suitland

On April 9, 2019, at 9:30 p.m., a lone male suspect entered the Subway in Bryan’s Road, implied he had a gun and demanded money.

The suspect stole money and fled on foot.

An investigation revealed the suspect had previously committed two armed robberies at convenience stores in King George County, VA in March. King George detectives identified the suspect as Emanuel Ramone Mansfield, 35, of Suitland, and obtained an arrest warrant. Additionally, the suspect was linked to several commercial armed robberies in Prince George’s County.

On April 17 at 8:20 a.m., detectives assigned to the CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division located Mansfield sleeping in his vehicle on Old Fort Road. He was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, theft, and other related charges.

Detective C. Gregory and Detective E. Weaver are continuing the investigation.

