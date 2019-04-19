Linda Foresta, 61, of Huntingtown passed away April 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born January 29, 1958 in Madison, WI to Raymond and Janice Taylorson. Linda lived in Rhode Island, Georgia and Wales before settling in Maryland. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1976. She married Paul Foresta on March 14, 1987 and they lived in College Park and Silver Spring before moving to Huntingtown in 1996. Linda was employed as an office manager with Garner Exteriors in Lothian, retiring in September 2018. Linda enjoyed watching dogs, cooking, shopping and spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Paul M. Foresta and children Michael Foresta and wife Jennifer of Arbutus, Matthew Foresta and wife Jessica of Rose Haven, Christopher Foresta and wife Kelsie of Huntingtown, Jason Foresta and girlfriend Shannon of Prince Frederick, Cadie Foresta and fiancé Ian Edwards of Elkridge and Jennifer Mascaro and husband Vinny of Prince Frederick. Also surviving are her loving parents Raymond and Janice Taylorson of Chesterown, grandchildren Brady, Marley, Melody, Jaxen and Colby, brother Brian Taylorson and wife Carolyn and her dog Nash.