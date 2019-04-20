Minor Injuries Reported After Vehicle Runs into Captain Leonard’s Seafood Restaurant in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at approximately 11:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded 27240 Morganza Turner Road, in Mechanicsville, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Police arrived on scene and advised a passenger vehicle had struck Captain Leonard’s Seafood Restaurant.

Fire and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and advised the vehicle hit the building, but there was no structural damage and two patients with minor injuries.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene, and one patient was transported to an area hospital.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos provided are courtesy of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

