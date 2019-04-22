Dog Blamed After Vehicle Drives Into Townhouse in California

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, at approximately 4:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 45294 Rumsford Lane in California, for the motor vehicle accident involving a structure.

Dispatchers advised all responding units the 911 caller stated her dog had pressed the accelerator of the vehicle while the vehicle was in the driveway and resulted in it crashing into the residence.

The caller stated there were no injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the front yard of a townhouse with structural damage to the home and confirmed no injuries.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River operated on scene for approximately one hour securing the residence with support beams due to the damage sustained.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.

