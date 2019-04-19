Two Waldorf Men Arrested for Armed Robbery of Delivery Truck Driver

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint by two masked males in the 11800 block of Edmont Place in Waldorf.

The males stole packages from the delivery truck and fled on foot. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter and K9 officer PFC Darin Behm and his K9 partner, Copper, a two-year-old bloodhound, responded and picked up a scent from the suspects, which took them through a wooded area to a house where the scent stopped. Based on that track, investigators were able to develop additional information relating to the suspects.

Investigators subsequently identified the suspects as Da’Quan Grier-Williams, 21, and Taisian Marquet Owens, 21, both from Waldorf. Search warrants were served at their homes and property, which had been stolen from the delivery truck, was recovered.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with robbery, theft, first-degree assault, and other related charges.

Detective Wimberly is investigating.

