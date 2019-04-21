No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Strikes Pole in Ridge

April 21, 2019

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 49041 Wynne Road in Ridge, for a reported motor vehicle accident involving a single vehicle into a pole.

Police arrived on scene and advised they had one patient for a checkup. Firefighters from Ridge located a vehicle in the roadway that had struck a pole. Wires were down across the roadway and the road was shut down for a short period of time.

The single occupant/operator refused treatment on the scene. Units returned to service after approximately 55 minutes.

All photos are courtesy of Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. www.ridgeVFD.org




This entry was posted on April 21, 2019 at 12:52 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.