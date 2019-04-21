No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Strikes Pole in Ridge

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 49041 Wynne Road in Ridge, for a reported motor vehicle accident involving a single vehicle into a pole.

Police arrived on scene and advised they had one patient for a checkup. Firefighters from Ridge located a vehicle in the roadway that had struck a pole. Wires were down across the roadway and the road was shut down for a short period of time.

The single occupant/operator refused treatment on the scene. Units returned to service after approximately 55 minutes.

All photos are courtesy of Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. www.ridgeVFD.org

