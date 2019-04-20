Missing Boater Found Deceased Identified as Calvert County Businessman Randy Barrett

On Friday, April 19, 2019, at approximately 2:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Patuxent River in the area of Broomes Island for the reported open water rescue.

Crews were advised an unoccupied boat was found drifting in the Patuxent River.

Firefighters, emergency medical services, the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, Calvert County Rescue Dive Team, and a helicopter from NAS Patuxent River assisted in the search.

Police reported the boat was found unoccupied around 12:30 p.m. and was said to have been launched shortly after 12:00 p.m., on Friday.

The missing occupant, later identified as Randy Barrett, a Calvert County businessman, was found around 3:30 p.m. by a helicopter out of NAS Patuxent River.

Barrett was flown to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

