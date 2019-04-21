Motorcyclist Taken to Area Trauma Center After Easter Sunday Crash on 235 in California

On Sunday, April 21, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and St. Andrews Church Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on scene to find an SUV and a motorcycle in the roadway with the single occupant of the motorcycle laying in the roadway.

The driver of the SUV signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The adult male motorcyclist who was conscious alert and talking with emergency personnel at the scene was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A handgun was recovered in the roadway a few hundred feet from the motorcycle, however, the motorcyclist had a valid permit to carry a handgun in Maryland.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating the cause of the crash, updates will be provided when they become available.

