No Injuries Reported After Rollover Crash in Lexington Park

On Saturday, April 20, 2019, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned, with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the roadway with the other vehicle overturned and in a ditch. Firefighters reported no occupants were trapped, and all subject were out of the vehicles.

Two patients from a white GMC SUV and the single occupant/operator of the Ford truck signed care refusal forms on the scene

Witnesses reported the driver of the Ford Ranger pick-up truck was at fault and left the scene on foot immediately after the crash. The operator returned to the scene shortly after the arrival of crew’s.

The GMC was traveling Southbound on Three Notch Road with a green traffic light. When the Ford truck failed to yield the right of way while turning onto Hermanville Road from Three Notch Road.

