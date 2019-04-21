Serious Head-on Crash on Easter in Lexington Park Sends Four Patients to Area Hospitals and Trauma Centers

On Sunday, April 21, 2019, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Poplar Ridge Road and Sivak Way, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision, with multiple patients trapped. The incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle accident and more units were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters extricated two patients out of one vehicle in under 10 minutes. Emergency medical personnel requested a medevac for two patients, they were transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to area trauma centers. Two patients were transported by ambulance to an area hospital for their injuries. At least one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is investigating the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

Witnesses reported the red Honda was traveling Northbound on Three Notch Road when the Buick was traveling Southbound on Three Notch Road and failed to yield when turning onto Poplar Ridge Road.

