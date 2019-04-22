11-Year-Old Girl Killed in Go-Kart Accident in Dunkirk

On Sunday, April 21, 2019, at approximately 11:15 a.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2300 block of Golf Club Drive, in Dunkirk, for a report of a crash involving a motorized go-kart.

Upon arrival, deputies and rescue personnel discovered an overturned go-kart with multiple patients on the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team revealed three juveniles were riding in a go-kart operated by an 11-year-old girl, from Dunkirk.

The go-kart passengers were a 7-year-old boy, from Dunkirk, and 12-year-old girl, from Frederick.

The go-kart was being driven on the street and entered the cul-de-sac located in the 2300 block of Golf Club Drive. During a right turn maneuver, the go-kart overturned on its left side ejecting the occupants.

The driver, the 11-year-old female, was transported to Children’s National Health System Hospital in Washington, DC by MSP Trooper 2 where she succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.

The 7-year-old male passenger was transported to Children’s Hospital in Washington, DC by MSP Trooper 7, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash. He is listed in stable condition. The 12-year-old female passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries on the scene and released.

The collision remains under investigation by Cpl. V. Bortchevsky of the Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky by email at vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800.