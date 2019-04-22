Joseph Maurice Cutchember, better known as Maurice, was called home to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital in Washington, DC. Prior to his transitioning, by his side, were his loving daughters. While the pain still lingers, and the tears still flow, the memories remain the same. Maurice was born February 23, 1952 in Valley Lee, MD to Geraldine Cutchember, was the oldest of siblings. He attended Great Mills High School, from where he graduated. He left St. Mary’s County to pursue his professional career in Washington, DC, where he served 40 years in the United States Government. In his last position, he served at the pleasure of the Office of the Under Secretary. Maurice had several nick-names, AKA- Mo and Reese. God truly broke the mold when he made Maurice; there will never be another man like him. Maurice was inspirational, hardworking, family oriented and had a sense of humor like no other. He had a strong belief and faith in God. He loved tennis, horseracing and cars. He would wipe on a car for hours until it shined like glass. His passion for clean cars rubbed off on his sisters and brothers to do the same. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was always excited about their accomplishments. He was like the Chef Bobby Flay of the family; everybody loved his famous crab cakes, fish, homemade burgers and kabobs. He also had a love and passion for landscaping; he always had the best yard on the block. He was considered GQ when it came to his style of dressing. He loved to cut a rug even though he didn’t have much rhythm. His bright smile and eyes would light up any room he entered. He was famous for calling everyone (MAN) you didn’t have a gender with him. He always made a special delivery bringing his mom flowers every Sunday, which made a bond of love stronger every week. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anybody. He was well known for watching his black and white westerns. Most Friday’s you could find him playing pool with his friends. His daughters were his world, if you knew him you knew about his love for his baby girls. And last but not least, he was a devoted REDSKINS FAN! Maurice joins his loving grandmother, Lillian A. Brown. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving mother, Geraldine (Gabe); three daughters, Kartrail, Tonya (Cedric) and Stacey (Anthony); grandchildren, Antonio, Arjazenia, Allaiha, Jarrel, Malachi; and one great granddaughter, Akira; siblings, LaShawn (George), Delante, Irving and Tiajuana; a dedicated special friend, Anita and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Family and friends will unite on Monday, April 22, 2019 for visitation at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:30 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at St. George’s Church Cemetery, Valley Lee, MD.

