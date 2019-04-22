Mitchell Robert Brown Jr, born May 28, 1948 in Washington D.C. quietly departed this life on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at home. The only child born to the late Golder Smith Brown and Mitchell Robert Brown Sr. He matriculated through the public school system in Washington D.C. Mitchell graduated Spingarn High School in 1966. After graduation Mitchell entered college in Florida. He worked as a computer programer in various companies and then entered into business for himself. He married in the early 70’s and had a beautiful, bouncing, baby girl, Mikel Brown. He met Jacqueline Murray through a family member at a social event. Years later they reconnected and for a period of time he would later be found stalking Jacqueline at church.

He later realized he was missing out on his blessing. They later married on December 20, 1985. They were married for 33 GLOOOORIOUS years. Mitchell was a founding member of Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church. Mitchell was a member of the Staff Parish Relations Committee, president of the Finance Committee, member of men’s choir, Senior choir, and, Inspiration Singers. He would call the sick and shut in, checking on others. Whenever you needed an ear, he was a dependable listener. He was the family comedian and a blessing to all who knew him.

Mitchell is survived by his beautiful wife Jacqueline Brown, daughter Mikel Brown (Blaz Bulka), Yvette Montoya, Duwayne Murray, Nickkio Bagby (Brandon Bagby), grandchildren Carlos Montoya (Audrey Montoya), Julia Montoya, Jessica Murray, Ryue Murray, Brianna Bagby, Brandon Bagby Jr., Bailey Bagby, Bella Bagby, Aunt Delores Brown, Uncle Oliver Brown and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am at Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church at 25 53rd ST NE Washington DC 20019.