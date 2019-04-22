Doug Sampson, 52

On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the age of 52, Doug Sampson of Huntingtown, MD, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Doug was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who touched the lives of many with his cheerful disposition, contagious laugh, and never-ending willingness to lend a helping hand.

A highly skilled mechanic, Doug served as the Garage Supervisor for Fleet Services for Prince George’s County and was loved and respected by the Sheriff’s Department and County Police Department. He enjoyed hunting, camping, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends. Doug also had a passion for craft beer and, in recent years, became an extraordinary brew master at Mully’s Brewery in Prince Frederick, MD. He loved working at Mully’s, where patrons frequently traveled from other states to enjoy his unique recipes.

Doug will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Lori Sampson; son, Ryan Rice (Caidy Thompson); daughter, Rachel Sampson; granddaughter, Scarlett Ryan; parents-in-law, Larry and Shirley Tomko; sister-in-law, Gina Tomko (Kathy Everett); brother-in-law, Kevin Tomko; parents, Ray and Elaine Sampson; and, brother, Scott Sampson.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8800 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Monday, April 22, from 10 am until start of Memorial Services at 12 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Lymphoma Research Foundation (www.lymphoma.org).