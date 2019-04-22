Faye P. Windsor, 67, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away April 17, 2019. Faye was born March 2, 1952 in Cheverly, MD to Ruth Rebecca Richardson. She was raised in Clinton and attended Surrattsville High School. She married George H. Windsor, Sr. November 22, 1969, and they lived in Prince George’s County, mostly in Croom until moving to Chesapeake Beach in 1983. Faye was employed as a food service worker for Calvert County Public Schools, and retired in 2010. In her leisure time Faye enjoyed fishing, camping, flower gardening, collecting angels, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid fan of Elvis Presley.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband George Windsor, Sr., a daughter Patricia Windsor, brothers Tommy Richardson and John Richardson, and a sister Delores Windsor. She is survived by five children, Alice A. Reid and husband Robert of Huntingtown, Patty J. Spencer and husband Doug of Prince Frederick, Nellie L. Windsor of Chesapeake Beach, and Amanda M. Windsor and George H. Windsor, Jr. and wife Jenna, all of Prince Frederick. She is also survived by grandchildren Victoria Reid and her fiancé Brad Chester, Stephen Spencer, Alexis, Michael and Joshua King, and Caleb “Cotton Top” Windsor, sisters Maybelle Wood and Frances Bruce Atchison, both of Mechanicsville, brothers Michael Richardson of Lothian and Frank Bruce of Mechanicsville and a brother-in-law Francis Windsor of Capitol Heights.