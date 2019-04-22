John “Jack” Miller, 94

John “Jack” Miller of Clinton, Maryland peacefully passed while surrounded by family on April 13, 2019, at the age of 94.

Born and raised on his family farm to Bessie Marian(Robey) Miller and John Anton Miller, both now deceased.

He farmed his whole life, growing tobacco, corn, wheat and various fruits and vegetables. As a child he was an altar boy for St. John’s Catholic Church often travelling by horse and buggy with Father John Horstkamp to St. Mary’s Church in Piscataway.

He met the love of his life, Erma G. Sellner at school. They fell in love and got married in 1948 and raised 4 children. They treasured 63 years together before her death in 2011.

He was a hardworking man who loved his family, friends, and God. He loved to garden, trying different crops such as peanuts, cotton, popcorn, and rhubarb.

He loved photography and built a dark room to develop his own pictures. He loved fishing, crabbing, boating, and woodworking in his spare time. He also loved to sing and play the guitar.

John was a kind, loving man who enjoyed life. John was always willing to help someone in need and make time to check on the elderly; often carrying fruits and vegetables from his garden, as well as helping with any chores, and just being a friend.

Beloved husband of Erma (Sellner) Miller; devoted father of John Miller, Jr., Robert Miller, Irma Boucher (Roger Boucher), Deborah Afzall (Al Afzall). Loving sister Gertrude Goodson and the late Anton Miller, Mary Truitt and William Miller. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Mr. Miller asks for your prayers, or a donation in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association of America, either online or by mail; 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Thank you.