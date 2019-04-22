Peggy Jean Crawford Lambert, 82, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born on November 2, 1936 in Martinsburg, WV to the late George Robert Crawford and the late Elizabeth Virginia “Sis” Bardino Crawford.

Peggy was a dedicated homemaker who loved babies and enjoyed spoiling all the children in her life, as well as watching NASCAR, the Redskins and old westerns. For years she could often be found under a pop-up tent grilling hamburgers, hot dogs and Italian sausages in the parking lot of the Harley dealership in Hughesville, at many motor cycle races, or at her children’s’ high school sporting events.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Robert Scott Lambert and daughter-in-love Cheryl Lynne Hillard Lambert. She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Thomas Wade Lambert, Jr.; her children, Thomas Wade Lambert III (Nina) of Waldorf, MD and Susan Diane Lambert Cable of Hughesville, MD; eight grandchildren: Thom (Melissa), Travis (Lauren), Tyler (Amy), CatieBeth (Richard), Emily (Harrison), Ryan (Allison), Anthony and Justin; and nine great grandchildren: Felix, Pepper, Amelia, Carl, Oscar, Corbin, Sawyer, Francis and Olive; a brother, Robert Wayne Crawford (Carolyn); her sisters: Janet Crawford Owens (Dick), Kaye “Suzie” Crawford Bartley (Jimmy) and Betty Crawford Creek (Paul); and many nieces and nephews. Every member of her family was each secretly her favorite and will miss her unconditional love and support dearly.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

