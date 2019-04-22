Louis Franklin “Flea” Copsey, 67, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on April 14, 2019 after a courageous battle surrounded by his family.

Flea was born on January 4, 1952 to the late Webster Leroy Copsey and Mary K. (King) Copsey of Prince Frederick, MD.

Flea retired from NASA after twenty-five (25) as a Quality Control Manager. He lived in Southern Maryland his entire life, but moved to St. Mary’s County 28 years ago. Flea was an adventurous free-spirit who found happiness riding his motorcycle. He loved his family and spending quality time with his grandchildren.

Flea was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Margaret (Burch) Copsey. His children find closure knowing he is at peace, happily wrapped in her embrace. Flea is survived by his children, Stephanie Copsey (Ryan) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Jason Copsey (Aggie) of Chaptico, MD, Tanya Copsey (Jason) of Mechanicsville, MD and five (5) grandchildren, Paige, Gavin, Morgan, Laci and Emma. He also is survived by siblings, Roy Copsey of Surprise, AZ, Lavonne Chase of St. Leonard, MD, and Jeffrey Copsey of Prince Frederick, MD. He was also proceeded in death by his father.

All arrangements will remain private.

