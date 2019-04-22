Ralph Otto Showalter, 95, of Brandywine, MD passed away on April 17, 2019 in Burgess, VA. Ralph was born on March 6, 1924, in Rockingham County, VA to the late Earnest B. Showalter and the late Beulah Coakley Showalter.

Ralph was a Private in the United States Army from 1941 – 1943 and served in World War II. He also worked for George Warner Plumbing and Embassy Dairy Company retiring in 1989. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed camping at Glebepoint Campground in VA. But most of all Ralph’s favorite past time was spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wives, Jane Losh Showalter and Clara Baker Showalter, his brothers Warren Showalter, Owen Showalter, Marvin Showalter, Roland Showalter, and his sisters Lucille Ott and Kathleen Rodditer. He is survived by his children, Gary W. Showalter Sr. (Naomi) of LaPlata, MD and Beverly G. Brown (Mike) of Long Neck DE; five grandchildren: Melanie, Michelle, Gary, Lara, and Kevin and nine great grandchildren: Timothy, Matthew Otto, Clara, Destiny, Isabella, Jack, Gabriella, Alexander, and Vydalia.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, with a Service at 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

