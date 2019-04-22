James Aubrey Owens, “Duffy”, 76 of Leonardtown, MD formerly from Hughesville, MD, passed away on April 17, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1942 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the loving son of the late Mabel Estel Dean Owens and William James Owens. Duffy was the loving husband of the late Jean Nelson Owens whom he married on July 22, 1961 in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD and who preceded him in death on April 4, 2004. Duffy is survived by his children Karen Jean Smith (Timothy) of Waldorf, MD, James “Jay” William Owens of Waldorf, MD, Malcolm David Owens (Tina Louise Owens Deceased) of Mt. Jackson, VA, and 3 grandchildren. Along with his brother William L. Owens. He was preceded in death by his sister Marjorie Owens. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident.

He attended Margaret Brent High School. Duffy served in the Army National Guard and was an Operating Engineer with International Union of Local Engineers 77 for 40 years, retiring in 2008.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM followed by Optimist Club prayers at 7:15 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Angels Catholic Church Avenue, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Nelson, Alex Owens, Michael Gardiner, Greg Tippett, Jonathan Bartholomew, and Wayne McInturff. Honorary Pallbearers will be Seventh District Optimist Club.

Contributions may be made to the Seventh District Optimist Club P.O. Box 53

Bushwood, MD 20608.