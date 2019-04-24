One Flown to Trauma Center After Crash in Mechanicsville

On Monday, April 22, 2019, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Broad Creek Kitchens Bath and Home on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the roadway, and one vehicle off the roadway into a fence.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. One patient was flown to an area pediatric trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7. It is unknown if any patients signed care refusal forms.

All photos courtesy of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

