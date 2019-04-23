Charles County Middle School Instructional Assistant Charged with Sex Offenses

April 22, 2019
Anthony Tyrone Williams, Jr., 23, of Waldorf

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested a former instructional assistant at Mattawoman Middle School in connection with making inappropriate comments to a female student and having inappropriate contact with another female student.

Anthony Tyrone Williams, Jr., 23, of Waldorf, was arrested at his residence and charged with second-degree rape, 4th-degree sex offense, obscene telephone misuse, stalking and other related charges.

The first allegation involving inappropriate comments was made in January and Williams was immediately removed from the schools.

During the investigation, a second student reported inappropriate contact.

The CCSO is asking parents to talk with their children.

Anyone who has further information about Williams is asked to contact Det. G. Higgs at (301) 609-6498.

