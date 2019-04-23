St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Employees Awarded for Decades of Service

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County congratulated several long-serving employees on Tuesday, April 23, 2018, including many who have spent their careers at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

10 years of service:

Charles Holzberger, court security officer; Cpl. Timothy Snyder; Correctional Officer Sgt. Lindsay Irvin; Cpl. Glen Knott and Cpl. Brandon Foor were recognized for 10 years with St. Mary’s County Government.

15 years of service:

Sgt. Keith Moritz; Correctional Officer Cpl. Michael Thompson; Cpl. Melissa Hulse; Sgt. Sarah Smith; Correctional Officer Cpl. William Coyne and Cpl. Scott Ruest were recognized for 15 years of service with St. Mary’s County Government.

20 years of service:

Cpl. David Corcoran; Capt. David Yingling; Station Clerk Kelly Crosy; Cpl. Mark Howard; Fiscal Manager Lotti Bell; Senior Administrative Coordinator Valerie Hayden; Lt. Douglas Mills; Correctional Officer Cpl. Ralph Butler and Process Server Larry Johnson were recognized for 20 years of service with St. Mary’s County Government.

30 years of service:

Corrections Major Deborah Diedrich was recognized for 30 years of service with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Peoples Choice:

Cheryl Chalk, administrative coordinator; Frances Gunn, senior administrative coordinator and William Baker, planner/scheduler for the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center were among those selected by their peers for the Peoples Choice Awards.

According to her nomination, Chalk is “very dependable, willingly accepts new assignments and can be counted on to assist the department when coverage is needed.”

“Lt. Baker is a great mentor to other corrections and civilian staff, imparting his vast corrections knowledge and experience,” his nomination stated.

Gunn “is a friend to everyone and does her utmost to be helpful and informative. Frances works very hard maintaining the active files and will often stay late to ensure her work is complete and available for corrections staff,” her nomination stated.

