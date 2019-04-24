Citizens Reminded of the Importance of Having Fire Extinguishers in their Homes

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at approximately 1:50 p.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on Nicholas Court, in California for the report of a fire.

A photographer for SMNEWSNET.COM was a block away when the fire was dispatched and arrived at the residence prior to the arrival of any fire or rescue personnel. The photographer checked with two occupants of the home who were standing outside with two dogs to make sure everyone had made it out of the home safely.

One of the occupants said she they extinguished the bulk of the fire on the stove with a bag of flour, but there was still a small fire in the kitchen. The photographer retrieved a small fire extinguisher from their vehicle went inside and extinguished the fire.

Ironically enough the photographer had just purchased two small fire extinguishers for their vehicle to go along with their existing larger one, an hour prior to the call.

