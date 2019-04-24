Kenneth Stephen Vanhorenbeck, 77

Kenneth Stephen Vanhorenbeck of Owings, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, at the age of 77.

He was born in Cecil, PA on February 20, 1942 to the late Joseph and Wanda Vanhorenbeck.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Joseph F. Vanhorenbeck Jr., and sister JoAnn McKay.

Kenneth was a concrete finisher by trade, but also loved carpentry and helping friends with construction projects. He enjoyed fishing and cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins.

He is survived by his son Philip Vanhorenbeck, his daughter-in law Jennifer, and three grandchildren: Madison, Sierra, and Keely of West Lafayette, IN. He is also survived by siblings Bonnie Ringer (James), Yvonne Weddell (Peter), David Vanhorenbeck (Peggy Adams), Dorothy Conn; Shirley Backner (Ronald), Barbara Wyrostek (Frederick)

and Ronald Vanhorenbeck (Jan); along with many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Saturday, April 27 from 10 am until start of Funeral Services at 12 pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.