Mary S. Turner, 93

Mary S. Turner, age 93., Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was the beloved mother of four daughters, Mary Quaglieri (Anthony) deceased, Betty Turner, Linda Turner, Judy Poole (Ronald), and one son, Charles Turner (Joyce). She has 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and a host of other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Turner, Sr., and parents, Hattie Greene, mother; Lammie Culberston, father; and two brothers, Frank Smith (Shirley) and Walter Smith (Pat).

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Wednesday, April 24. Viewing from 9 am to 10:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Comforter- St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol Street, Southeast, Washington, D.C. 20003.

Internment at Baltimore National Cemetery, 5501 Frederick Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.