Gerald Lee Martin, 69, of Waldorf, MD, died on April 6, 2019 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Gerald was born on December 7, 1949 in Coral Gables, FL to the late Wilma Steinhouser and Harold Martin, Sr.

Gerald was raised and educated in Coral Gables, Florida. After graduation he joined the United States Army in which he served from 1967-1980. While in the Military he was a food service specialist, which he enjoyed. He retired from the IRS in 2009 after 29 years of service. He loved karaoke, fishing on his boat, driving his Chevy Silverado and drinking Pepsi.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by two brothers, Harold Martin, Jr. and Kenlock “Butch” Martin

He is survived by his loving companion of 19 years, Laurie Ann Thrasher. He leaves behind a few family members and many loving friends.