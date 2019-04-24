John Walter Ambrose, 53, formerly of Columbia, MD passed away on April 11, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD.

John was born on July 20, 1965 in Washington, D.C. to the late Robert Lee Ambrose and Carolyn (Wynne) Ambrose.

John served in the United States Army from July 06, 1990 – October 23, 1992 before being honorably discharged. He enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephew and his extended family. John was a wonderful uncle and brother. He was a gamer and loved playing around on the computer. John took great pride in his sobriety and had been sober for over 30 years.

He is survived by his brother, Gregory Ambrose (Autumn) of Hanover, Maryland, nephew, Joshua Ambrose and niece, Jessica Ambrose both of Hanover, Maryland. He was proceeded by his parents.

There will be a funeral service for John on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:15 at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, 211 E Lombard St, #290, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.