Johnnie William Raines Jr., 41-years-old, has been reported missing by family.

Raines was last seen Sunday, April 21, 2019, in the Valley Lee area driving a blue 2007 Kia Sorento bearing Maryland registration 4CY5957.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Raines please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301)475-8008.