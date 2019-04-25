VIDEO: Suspended Driver with a Toddler in His Car Brings Firetruck to a Stop in Road Rage Incident

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at approximately 2:25 p.m., firefighters on Engine 32 from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department were returning to their station in Lexington Park, after a kitchen fire in Great Mills.

While on Great Mills Road a male in a Hyundai Sonata pulled alongside the firetruck and started yelling out his window to firefighters about the speed he perceived their truck was traveling at. The driver of the Sonata pulled in front of the fire truck and slammed on his brakes, he then came to a complete stop in the middle of the road, stopping the firetruck. The firefighters contacted dispatchers about the incident and asked for police to respond to the area.

The firetruck followed the Sonata into the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Square to provide dispatches an updated location for police.

A Trooper from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the location of the vehicle that was parked and unoccupied in front of the Weis Market and waited for the driver to return to the vehicle.

When the driver came out of the store approximately 25 minutes later he saw the trooper and walked over to him and asked directions to Tulagi Place, and asked if it was in walking distance. The Trooper then asked the driver why he didn’t just drive the Sonata to Tulagi Place. The driver of the Sonata said it wasn’t his car and denied driving it. The Sonata was not owned by the driver, but he had been pulled over in it before by police. The driver of the Sonata was also suspended at the time of the incident.

The firetrucks video card was in a locked digital video recorder and could not be reviewed by police at St. Mary’s Square.

At the time of the road rage incident, the Sonata had an infant in the backseat.

The weight of the firetruck is estimated at over 45,000 lbs.

The Maryland State Police are still investigating the incident and updates will be provided as they become available.