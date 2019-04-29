Drayden Man Arrested for Stealing Fathers Car, Three Days After Crashing into a Vehicle on Great Mills Road

UPDATE 4/29/2019: On Saturday, April 27, 2019, Deputy Davis from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Drayden for the report of a stolen vehicle.
Police arrived on scene and spoke with Stanley Boothe who said his son, Patrick Boothe, 32, of Drayden, had taken his Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck without permission and went to Prince Frederick.
Patrick Boothe was located by law enforcement operating the vehicle and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Boothe was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with the unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
Booth was released a few hours later after posting a $3,000 unsecured personal bond.
4/26/2019: On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at approximately 9:55 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the St. Mary’s Square on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.
Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle off the roadway and in a ditch, the second vehicle was found parked behind Wendy’s.
The driver of the sedan was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the truck was arrested at the scene by police.
Witnesses reported the woman in the sedan was stopped at the red traffic light, when the truck slammed into the rear of the car at a high rate of speed, pushing the sedan through marble countertops on display in front of 84 Lumber, and then into a water drainage ditch.
The pickup truck continued down Great Mills Road and turned into the Fiesta Pollo restaurant parking lot, and then drove over a curb and into Wendy’s parking lot, and parked.
The driver of the pickup truck was identified as Patrick Boothe, 32, of Drayden.
Boothe was charged with possession of marijuana and other charges are expected to be filed a later date.
Your days are getting numbered pal! The next door to close on you may not be the revolving one at the jail. It just may be your coffin!
lot of hate on here. maybe we should get the guy in an outpatient treatment facility. other wise he’ll just be in and out of jail.
Why did he take off his shoes and throw them into the road?
I’m guessing the shoes flew out of the trunk of the car he rear ended.
He didn’t take he’s shoes off , look at the video ..
He was in lexington park , stoped in traffic in the middle of the road on a over dose , it took three shots of Norcane to bring him back ..time for jail for a long time …
This is a perfect example of privilege. This guy is very dangerous because he commits xrimes. When he kills someone they probably still won’t give him an adequate sentence. This guy has so many drug arrest
after years of being a derelict of life its time for life in PRISON !
Nothing to see here. Except a loser POS.
My old man is a tv repairman, he’s got this ultimate set of tools. I can fix it.
There are a lot of red flags with this one. This is one A-hole to keep an eye on.
Your family must be so PROUD of you… Real piece of work
Wait, how was he 26 in 2013 and 27 in 2016?
Time travel…
PLOT HOLE!
FUNNY CAUSE HAD DRUG COURT WITH HIM AND FOR SURE I KNOW HE STILL IN THERE OR SECOND HE LOCK UP
Can we get an ‘interpolator’?
well he did say he was in “drug court” with him.
Don’t expect too much.
Any one schocked that the putz in drug court cant put together a coherent sentence?
Hang him before it’s too late! Watch and see.
you’re a disgusting human being. he has a daughter.
If he gave a damn about his daughter, his life, his family that has helped him over and over, and the lives he puts at risk anytime he got in a vehicle and drove high, that would matter..
No. There is a child in the world that shares his DNA. If he had a daughter, that would imply that he is a father. It is obvious that this idiot only thinks of himself ergo… he is not a father.
Given a “get out of jail free” card the 26th, then arrested the 27th for stealing a vehicle????.. and some idiot posted his $3000 bail and he’s out again????.. what’s next?????
Alex, I’ll take ‘Overdosed in a parking lot’ for a Thousand$.
You can thank the Justice Reinvestment Act for this scum still being on the street. This guy should have been doing his backup multiple violations ago. Lucky he didn’t kill anyone but he still destroyed someone’s car and created a traumatic event for them. The JRA sucks and most of the public doesn’t even know about it and all the havoc it’s creating by not punishing any criminals.
So he was given his “get out of jail free” card on 4/26 for his accident he had on the 24th. Awesome! The very next night, he is locked up for unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and some idiot blew $3000 to bail his butt out the same day??? What is it going to take to keep this pathetic loser locked up??? He is going to kill someone!!!
Keep voting Democrat people and this is what you get. All of these laws that benefit criminals come from the left in Annapolis. Think about that before you pull that lever next time.
voting democrat has nothing to do with it. keep politics out of this.
Political affiliation has nothing to do with it, but your comment speaks volumes about you!!!
At age 32 he should have his life in order and not acting like a stoned frat boy. Grow up and get a life.
Tough love for his dad, as he’s his number 1 enabler. He must truly have a death wish. One of these times, Narcan isn’t going to be his savior. He needs to be put away for a very long time to get clean, before he takes the lives of other innocent people. Including the possibility of his own family members.
Lawyers love morons like this guy
Hope no innocents die due to this POS being a free POS
What a true winner. If he kills one of my family or friends during one of his selfish, inconsiderate driving while drunk/high episodes I am going to sue the judge that gave him a joke for bail and the person who posted his bail. At some point the judge or the family need to realize he is a lost cause and keep him out of society for the public good. He doesn’t seem to care about anyone but himself, if even that, and that makes him a very dangerous piece of worthless trash.
WAKE UP PEOPLE,THESE INSANE JUDGES MUST GO NOW. They are wasting our tax dollars and putting us law abiding citizens at HIGH RISK because they refuse to lock these criminals up,thats why you keep seeing the same people on here.
Again check out comment # 17 !
He’s right!
Justice demands this guy goes to prison for a long, long time.