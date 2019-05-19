UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Wanted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor Arrested for Bank Robbery in Calvert County

UPDATE 5/19/2019 @10:00 a.m.: Donald Edward Rankin, 63, of Lexington Park was was apprehended and arrested on Saturday, May 18, 2019, by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detectives.

In the robbery, Rankin was charged with the following

ARMED ROBBERY

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ROBBERY

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,

HANDGUN IN VEHICLE

HANDGUN ON PERSON

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

Details in both crimes will be released when they become available.

4/25/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Donald Edward Rankin, 63, of Lexington Park.

Rankin has an active arrest warrant for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Rankin is 6’1” in height, weighs 190 pounds, he has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Edward Rankin is asked to call Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

