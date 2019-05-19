UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Wanted for Sexual Abuse of a Minor Arrested for Bank Robbery in Calvert County

UPDATE 5/19/2019 @10:00 a.m.: Donald Edward Rankin, 63, of Lexington Park was was apprehended and arrested on Saturday, May 18, 2019, by Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
In the robbery, Rankin was charged with the following
- ARMED ROBBERY
- ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE
- ROBBERY
- ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE
- THEFT: $1,500 TO UNDER $25,
- HANDGUN IN VEHICLE
- HANDGUN ON PERSON
- FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME
Details in both crimes will be released when they become available.
4/25/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Donald Edward Rankin, 63, of Lexington Park.
Rankin has an active arrest warrant for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.
Rankin is 6’1” in height, weighs 190 pounds, he has gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Edward Rankin is asked to call Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
Wasn’t he walking in the area of Great Mills Road (near Quik Shop) this morning?
I have also seen him in that area before, that Hotel would be a good place to start
this is another example of can’t figure the law out. You can consent to __x before you’re 18, with someone whos not yet 18, so, how are you supposed to know, that if its consensual, there are age limits?
He
I would like to find him. Shove a broom right up his butt, and be happy to carry him to prison. I hope the big boys get you. We need to start chopping off predators private parts and stop letting them out of jail. Child abusers are the lowest and I hope he burns in hell
Guilty until proven innocent huh? Just because someone gets arrested doesn’t automatically mean they’re guilty. You people always wanna lynch someone when you don’t even know the truth or if they are even guilty. Not to mention you believe everything you read on here as facts, my cousin got crucified on here and he was proven to be 100% innocent, but you idiots believe everything and his reputation got tarnished.
Let’s just shoot him in his head instead of costing us tax payers millions just to keep him in prison ..hopefully he gets abused in prison every day then tortured to death.. child molesters deserve a lot worst and theses child molester judges give them slaps on the wrist