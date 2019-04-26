Retired Great Mills High School Teacher Chalks up $50,000 Powerball Win

St. Mary’s County player looks forward to new golf clubs, vacation

A retired educator who traded his days in the classroom for hours on the golf course plans to please his wife and improve his game with his $50,000 Powerball prize.

Steven Wolfe of Leonardtown is the 28th Maryland Powerball player to win a third-tier prize in the popular game. After buying his quick-pick Powerball ticket for the April 17 drawing, the married father of two left the USA Fuel gas station at 20815 Callaway Village Way in Callaway and headed home. Steven didn’t even watch the drawing. Once he found out that he held a $50,000 winning ticket, the 64-year-old St. Mary’s County resident was so shocked that he had to check the ticket multiple times.

“Are you kidding me?” Steven recalls thinking. “This is great! I have to tell my wife.”

After sharing news of his good fortune with her, the lucky winner called his two daughters to tell them he hit it big playing Powerball. They reacted, at first, with disbelief. One of his daughters, he said, started screaming in excitement. After they calmed down, Steven told them the size of his prize.

“They screamed a lot. It was fun telling them about the win,” Steven said, laughing. “I only play for entertainment purposes. It’s exciting to walk in a store, get a $10 quick pick, and see if you won. I get a kick out of it.”

The retired Great Mills High School teacher has won small amounts playing the Maryland Lottery’s Pick 3 game, too. The $50,000 prize is his biggest win to date. The 30-year occasional Lottery player plans to spend his winnings on a vacation to Myrtle Beach with his wife. While there, he also plans to devote some of his prize to the purchase of a new set of golf clubs.

Steven was one of two Marylanders to win a $50,000 prize in the April 17 drawing and one of 19 $50,000 winners nationwide. The second winning ticket, which is unclaimed, was sold by The Gateway Tavern at 3520 Annapolis Road in Halethorpe (Baltimore). The jackpot has rolled to $150 million for the April 24 drawing with a cash option of $93 million.

