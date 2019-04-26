Daniel Glenn McDonald, 56, of Waldorf, MD departed this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

He was born May 7, 1962 in Washington, D.C. He was the son of the late Walter Thomas McDonald and Elizabeth May (Dietzel) Swanner.

He graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1980. Danny met and married the love of his life, Amalia McDonald in 1983 and they have celebrated over 35 years of wedded bliss.

Danny was distribution manager for Canada Dry Potomac having started as a driver in 1989 and recently celebrated his 30th anniversary with the company. He was a dedicated worker and made life-long friends. Danny will be missed by his co-workers.

Danny was a great man who valued family and friends above all else and was always supportive and willing to help anyone. Above all else he was dedicated to his family. He loved to spend time with his dogs and cats and enjoyed Bingo. He was a supporter of the Humane Society of Charles County. To know Danny was to love him. He could bring a smile to the face of anyone with a joke or even a simple hello. He is now in heaven listening to the angels sing. Taken too soon, but his presence will always be felt in our memories.

Along with his wife, Danny is survived by his siblings, Sharon P. Cole of Mechanicsville, MD, Bruce T. McDonald of Newburg, MD, Michael P. McDonald of Lorton, VA, Frederick J. McDonald of Jacksonville, FL and Todd Parks of Cambridge, MD, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 08:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Also at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow immediately at Christ Church Wayside, 13050 Rock Point Road, Newburg, MD 20664.

Memorial contributions may be made in Danny’s name to the Humane Society of Charles County, Post Office Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.