Arthur C. “Archie” Allard, Jr., 74, of Mechanicsville, MD departed this life on Sunday, April 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 22, 1944 in Washington, D.C. He was the son of the late Arthur C. Allard, Sr., and Elizabeth M. (Davis) Allard.

Archie met the love of his life when he was only 13 years old and she a sweet 12 year old. He married his forever love, Anita L. (Fox) Allard on January 8, 1965. Together they celebrated over 54 years of marriage and shared two beautiful daughters.

He worked for Corman Construction Company for 35 years. Archie was a dedicated worker and made life-long friends.

Archie lived a wonderful life with his family and friends. He and Anita enjoyed being “snowbirds” and headed to Florida every January after the holidays to enjoy the sunshine. Archie considered Florida a second home. He would visit Disney every chance he got and shared this love with his family. Archie loved the beauty of an old car especially his Corvettes. He enjoyed time spent on his Harley and was a member of the DC Ramblers and NRA. Archie’s greatest love came from his family and his precious five grandchildren where his story telling shined through. Archie much like his mother had a strong love for pets; including his grand dogs and bird. There was never a dull moment with Pops stories he certainly loved to stay connected with old friends through Facebook. He will be missed by many, but by none as much as his family. A husband, father, Pop, son, and friend may have been lost, but heaven gained a kind soul.

Along with his wife, Archie was survived by their children, Kimberly Ann Branan, Kelly Marie Gray, son-in-laws Tim Branan and Tony Gray of Mechanicsville, and five grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Lindsay Smith, Matalin Smith, Jacob Gray and Joshua Gray.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Prayer Service officiated by Pastor Gary Pomrenke will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. also at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will be private.

