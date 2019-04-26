Forrestville Man Charged with 3 Counts of Attempted Murder After Detonating an Explosive Device at Waldorf Home

The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM); in conjunction with the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. (SWAT) Team, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the Prince George’s County Police Department, and the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Fire Investigations Division – Bomb Squad; made an arrest late last night in connection to a detonated explosive device in Charles County.

Rashad Leon Board, 24, of Prince George’s County, is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center on multiple charges including three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Shortly after midnight, on April 25, 2019, Board ignited an explosive device on the front porch of his ex-girlfriend’s Waldorf home in response to the couples recent separation and disagreement about money that he believed he was owed. OSFM and ATF investigators processed the scene of the explosion and authored search and arrest warrants for Board and his Forrestville residence.

Board has also been charged with constructing a destructive device, reckless endangerment, extortion under $1,000, and disturbing the peace.

His bail review hearing is scheduled for Monday, April, 29 at Charles County District Court.

