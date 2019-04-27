Motor Vehicle Accident in Charles County Involving a Dump Truck

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, at approximately 10:45 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Indian Head Highway in the area of Livingston Road, for the motor vehicle accident involving a dump truck.

Crews arrived on scene to find a dump truck and a single pick-up truck in the roadway. Firefighters confirmed no patients were trapped.

One pediatric patient was flown to an area children’s trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2. A second helicopter was requested for a 36-year-old male, however, it is unknown if he was flown or ground transported to an area hospital.