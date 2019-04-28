Pedestrian Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle on Great Mills Road

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Cypress Way in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle and one subject in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene. The subject struck by the vehicle was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

