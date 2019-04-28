Michael Alan McCurdy, “Mike” 60 of Leonardtown, MD formerly of San Jose, CA passed on April 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Born on February 15, 1959 in Maysville, KY he was the son of the late Lois Ann Chambers and Charles McCurdy. Mike was the loving husband of Debra McCurdy whom he married on October 19, 1996 in Patuxent River, MD. He is survived by his children; Phillip McCurdy (Fiancée Jessica White) of Atlanta, GA, Christopher McCurdy (Erin Wilson) of Durham, NC, Kathryn McCurdy of Leonardtown, MD and Staci Gaeschler of Virginia Beach, VA and 1 grandchild; as well as his siblings Megan Krcik, Alicia Hinton, Derek McCurdy, Dana McCurdy, Michelle Doran and Stephanie Eaton.

Mike moved to St. Mary’s County MD from Sigonella Italy in 1995. He graduated from Homestead High School in Cupertino, CA. in 1977. Mike also earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Information Systems from the University of Maryland in 2003.

Mike served in the United States Navy for 20 years, from August 10, 1977 to August 31, 1997. While serving in the Navy he earned the Navy Achievement Medal (2nd Award), Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Navy Good Conduct Medal (5th Award), Navy Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (3rd Award), Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award), Navy Unit Commendation, NATO Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist, Naval Air Crewman, and the Navy Commendation Medal.

Mike enjoyed boating, fishing and coaching the St. Mary’s Girls Lacrosse League. He especially loved spending time with family and friends and watching his daughter play lacrosse.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM in First Saints Community Church Leonardtown Campus where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM with Pastor Alan Hemming and Pastor John Wunderlich officiating. Interment will be private. Pallbearers will be; Phillip McCurdy, Ray Jordan, Don Dirkin and Chris McCurdy. Honorary Pallbearer is Bruce Bender