Dawn Laureen Mueller, 53, of Charlotte Hall, MD departed this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

She was born July 13, 1965 in Leonardtown, MD to Donald Mueller and the late Linda Darlene (Davis) Reno.

Dawn was a proud and loving mother to her two sons. She met the man she planned to marry Joseph Lumpkin and he stole her heart from his first “hello”. She worked hard as a homemaker and devoted her time to her family. She looked forward to family reunions, when she would travel to Indiana. When Dawn had the chance to relax you would find her playing on her tablet or X-Box. She was an avid gamer. Dawn was an animal lover, especially her cat, Midnight. She had several birds also and loved doves.

Dawn is survived by sons, Matthew Dobson of Charlotte Hall, MD and Michael Mueller of Charlotte Hall, MD and fiancé, Joseph Lumpkin of Charlotte Hall, MD. She has one brother, Daryl Mueller of Alexandria, VA, and numerous nieces and nephews, Justin Mueller, Chris Mueller, Nathan Mueller, Violet Mueller, Jaxson Mueller, Dixie Mueller, Braxton Mueller and Sutton James Mueller. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her step-sister, Lisa Reno.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.